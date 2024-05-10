Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The memory of Linlithgow Rose legend, Davie Roy, will be honoured on Sunday.

Budding young footballers from local primary schools will take part in the annual George Allan Memorial Football Festival at the Rose’s Prestonfield ground.

Before kick-off at 9am, there will be a minute’s applause in honour of Davie, a giant of the local football scene for over 60 years.

The Football Festival celebrates the life of Linlithgow Bridge footballer, George Allan, a star centre forward on both sides of the border who, in 1897, became Liverpool Football Club’s first Scottish internationalist. Sadly, on the cusp of a glittering career, George died of tuberculosis in October 1899, at the age of only 24.

Tournament will not only pay tribute to George 'Dod' Allan (inset) but also fellow Brig football legend Davie Roy.

George was one of Liverpool FC’s very first star players and has never been forgotten by the club. He netted their 100th goal and was the first player to score for Liverpool when they changed their colours from the original blue to the more familiar red in September 1896.

The festival in his honour was first established in 1991. This year, it will also pay tribute to another footballing son of The Brig – Linlithgow Rose supremo, Davie Roy MBE, who passed away on January 1, aged 91.

Known as Mr Linlithgow Rose, Davie took over as secretary in 1959 when there was just £4 in the accounts and the club was in danger of folding.

By 1965, Davie and his hard-working committee had turned its fortunes around and the club emerged from obscurity to capture the coveted Scottish Junior Cup.

Davie would stay at the helm for an incredible 50 years and see his beloved Rose become firmly established as a major force in junior football. They would win countless honours, including another three Scottish Cups. In 2000, in recognition of his service, the club’s newly built stand was christened the Davie Roy Stand.

Davie was also a passionate supporter of the George Allan event. He attended every year to offer his advice and practical help and always gave great encouragement to the youngsters taking part.

In April 1997, Davie was one of a 17-strong party from Linlithgow who travelled to Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium to present the club with two framed photographs of George Allan, to mark the centenary of his appearance for Scotland in the international against England.

Davie was a very proud man that day and he wore his Rose blazer and tie with great distinction; he even received a special mention in the match programme. Watching proudly from the main stand were Davie’s niece, Jennifer and her husband, Brown Ferguson, both Liverpool season ticket holders.

Davie’s family donated the proceeds from the retiring collection at his funeral in January to the George Allan Football Festival. These funds will be used to ensure his memory is cherished for years to come.

This year, an impressive new shield will be presented and all the children taking part will receive a commemorative medal.

The organisers are delighted to welcome again as main sponsors the Blue Eyes Sports Foundation (BESF). The support given by Linlithgow Rose FC and Linlithgow Rose Community FC is also greatly appreciated.