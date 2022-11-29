Elizabeth Morrison, who runs the Mariner Bar in Glasgow Road, was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer at the oncology unit in the Western General in Edinburgh over a decade ago.

Every year since she has raised funds and her latest cheque takes the totally donated by all those involved with the pub to almost £22,000. Last week when she attended for her ten year check up Elizabeth was able to hand over the generous donation to staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Thanks to the great generosity from customers, staff, and business from Camelon we donated a cheque for £4,000. A special mention to John O'Connor and Son Funeral Director, who donated a 55 inch coloured TV, which we raffled and raised £500 of the total. Patron Harry Brown was the winner.”

Elizabeth Morrison of Mariner Bar hands over cheque for £4000 to Edinburgh Western & General Breast Cancer Clinic thanks to fundraising in Camelon pub