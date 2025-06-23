Generous donation sees piece of McCowan's Highland Toffee history return to Larbert from Canada

Bruce McCowan and his wife Beatriz, recently travelled across the Atlantic to gift a large-scale McCowans Toffee banner to Larbert High School.

The banner, which celebrates the area’s rich industrial and cultural heritage, was unveiled at a special ceremony attended by community members, students, former McCowan’s factory workers, relatives, school DYW partners, Stenhousemuir Football Club, as well as family and friends of Mr McCowan.

Provost Robert Bissett also attended the special event last month.

The gift is especially meaningful to the school given its proximity to the original site of the iconic McCowan’s Toffee Factory, which was once a major local employer and a symbol of Scottish confectionery tradition.

Jo Wilson, Larbert High rector, said: “We’re honoured to welcome the McCowan’s tapestry back from Canada. This is a unique opportunity for our school community to connect with our local heritage and celebrate a proud piece of Falkirk’s history. The tapestry will take pride of place in our refreshed school library, soon to be named the McCowan’s Research Hub.”

Mhairi McAinsh, DYW Coordinator, who introduced the event, told the audience, of the importance of the McCowan's banner suggesting it was far more than a decorative piece.

She said: “It is a beautifully woven story of who we are – of the people, places, industries, and traditions that have shaped our identity across generations.

“At the heart of the banner design is the Highland Cow – a proud emblem of the Cattle Trysts of Stenhousemuir, historic cattle markets held annually from the 1780s to the early 1900s. These gatherings once drew thousands and played a central role in Scotland’s agricultural life.

"Today, the Highland Cow remains a local icon, featured on the badge of Stenhousemuir Football Club and immortalised in the piece of public art in the town’s precinct, depicting a highland cow with her bull calf, fittingly crafted from cast iron, reminiscent of the iron once forged at the Carron Works, the areas historic foundry.”

Mr McCowan shared the touching story of how, in the early 1980s, the manager of the McCowan’s Toffee Factory visited him and his wife in Canada and gifted the banner along with a unique collection of memorabilia. These artefacts, which are now proudly displayed at the school, include original packaging, wrappers, and photographs and books from the factory’s heyday.

In a creative nod to sustainability, Larbert High art and design students upcycled some of the original wrappers into handmade coasters, offering attendees a nostalgic keepsake featuring the classic McCowan’s branding that once delighted households across the country.

The celebration also spotlighted the school’s continued commitment to local heritage education. Artworks and digital projects created by students were showcased, reflecting their exploration of the region’s history and identity. Among these was work inspired by the Carron Iron Works and the Bruce Obelisk project.

S6 student Ekua Osei read her essay, sharing her research on the Cattle Trysts of Stenhousemuir before attendees were invited to enjoy informal storytelling sessions with former McCowan’s factory workers.

S4 Pupil, Gregor Milne also recited his winning limerick.

Guests enjoyed refreshments prepared by the school’s Academy of Hospitality team while exploring the exhibits and artwork on display.

One highlight of the event was the arrival of local vintage car enthusiast, George McFadyen, with his immaculate, lovingly restored 1957 McCowan's delivery van, the last of its kind. The van created an amazing backdrop for the event and photographs.

The school extended its heartfelt thanks to Mr and Mrs McCowan for their generosity, and to the wider community for coming together to celebrate a legacy that bridges past, present, and future.

1 . McCowan's tapestry donation Piper Alex Whyte, of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band, welcomed guests to the event. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . McCowan's tapestry donation Guests attended Larbert High as Bruce McCowan visited from Canada to donate McCowan's Highland Toffee memorabilia to the school. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . McCowan's tapestry donation S4 pupil Gregor Milne recited his limerick. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales