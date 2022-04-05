Generous donation of books for children in Falkirk supported by Home-Start Scotland

Scottish Book Trust Bookbug and Read Write Count bags, will provide donation of picture books suitable for babies, toddlers and children up primary school age.

More than 2,500 books have been donated to families supported by Home-Start Scotland thanks to a national charity that has been bringing the benefits of reading and writing to people in Scotland for more than 21 years.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust said: “Books have the power to change lives. There are many benefits to sharing stories, songs and rhymes with toddlers and pre-schoolers, it gives them the best start in life. We are delighted to support Home-Start Scotland and hope these books will support many families within our communities.”

The generous donation from Scottish Book Trust will be shared among many of the 30 Home-Starts across Scotland, including Home-Start Falkirk. Pic: Scottish Book Trust.

Christine Carlin, director of Home-Start Scotland, said: “We are delighted to receive this wonderful donation from Scottish Book Trust. For parents, just a few minutes reading to their children gives them time to step back from the stress of everyday life and enjoy special time with their youngsters.

"Even just sitting closely together looking at a book feels special. For children reading books themselves, it creates a calm, quiet time to build explore and share how they feel, their thoughts and experiences.”

Home-Start matches highly trained volunteers with local families who need support. Families come to the charity for all sorts of reason - including postnatal depression, coping with twins, isolation and loneliness, disabilities, bereavement or financial worries. The support is there for as long as the family needs it.

