Generous Carron Valley bikers donate gifts to Forth Valley children's ward

Members of Carron Valley Motorcycle Club took part in their annual Santa run on Saturday.

Motorbike enthusiasts from all over central Scotland took part in the event, arriving at Falkirk Stadium before joining the run to Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Many donned Christmas jumpers and Santa costumes for the run.

Thanks to a collection at the stadium before setting off for the hospital, Santa’s ‘helpers’ were able to head to Smyth’s toy store at the Central Retail Park to purchase £451 of vouchers, which will allow staff to buy gifts for children who are in hospital at Christmas and to use any left over to buy items for the ward during the year.

Organiser Tam Reid said: “It was absolutely fantastic. We had just over 40 bikers with Santa costumes and some of them had brought along their kids who were dressed as elves and reindeer.

"We raised £451 on the day and many people brought presents too. There was enough for all of the kids on the ward on Saturday and some left for others who may be in over Christmas.

“It was a really good, successful day. We didn’t expect as many as 40 guys dressed as Santa. The bikers are just great and do a lot for charity.”

Tam added his thanks to everyone who came along or showed their support by donating.

1 . Santa run 2024 The event saw over 40 bikers dressed as Santa head to the hospital in Larbert. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Santa run 2024 Some of the Santas even brought their elves along too. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Santa run 2024 And of course Rudolph couldn't miss out. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Santa run 2024 Members made the journey from the Falkirk Stadium to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Saturday morning. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales