Generous Camelon gran gives 80th birthday donations to charity

A grateful grandmother asked people to support charities which meant a lot to her rather than give her 80th birthday gifts.

Joan Burke has now been able to share £650 with the worthy causes thanks to the generosity of her family and friends.

She turned 80 on March 26 and was the guest of honour at a special birthday celebration three days later in the Abbotsinch in Grangemouth.

Joan, of Watling Drive, Camelon, said: “I asked people to give a donation rather than a gift and that has allowed me to hand over £650 which is amazing.”

A glamorous Joan Burke celebrating he 80th birthday. Pic: Contributed

She chose to donate the money to the Salvation Army, who supported her son before his tragic death seven years ago; Dementia Scotland as her own mum suffered from this condition; and Macmillan Nurses and Strathcarron Hospice as she had cancer ten years ago.

Joan said: “I was one of the lucky ones who had cancer and is still here so it was important for me to give something back. Thank you to everyone who was so generous.”

She has three sons, although sadly one no longer here, and one daughter, and five grandchildren, who all joined in to make her birthday special.

Joan is well known to many people and was a foster carer for 15 years before she broke her back and had to give up the role. She has also been a waitress, cleaner and shopkeeper but fostering was her real passion.

She added: “I loved every minute of it and loved having the children.”