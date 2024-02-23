3rd Bonnybridge Guides have benefitted from Generation CashBack - a Scottish Government programme which uses the proceeds of crime to expand opportunities for young people in areas of need. Pic: Contributed

Members of 3rd Bonnybridge Guide Unit worked together to build up their confidence, develop self-care practices and celebrate their successes as part of an activity session through Generation CashBack.

This Scottish Government programme has been running for 15 years and benefits young people living in areas of need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is delivered through a partnership consortium of Girlguiding Scotland, Scouts Scotland, The Boys’ Brigade and Youth Scotland.

The project is divided into two strands: Grow and Lead. Grow is all about helping youth groups expand the opportunities they can provide young people. Lead supports young people to develop new skills which improve their educational and employability options.

Through Generation CashBack, Girlguiding Scotland is able to give more young members and volunteers training to build on their life skills, as well as opportunities to increase their confidence. For 3rd Bonnybridge Guides, they focused on: building safe and healthy relationships; having empathy; self-care and developing boundaries; [racticing losing and recognising emotions; and understanding resilience and learning from past experiences

A key part of the Girlguiding programme is to develop resilience so that girls and young women can cope with the stresses of everyday life. Through their resilience, girls can still have fun, make the most of new experiences and look after their emotional wellbeing. Girlguiding Scotland empowers girls to be the positive difference in their own lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Isla, 16, said: “I enjoyed when we wrote things that we think people are good at because we don't often share things like that with others, even though we should.”

According to the Generation CashBack Annual Report 2022-23, 98 per cent of young people taking part in activities reported feeling more confident and over 98 per cent feel more resilient. Over 750 girls have already taken part in the latest phase of the programme through Girlguiding Scotland, with many more girls to join sessions over the next two years.

Anna Thomas, Girlguiding Scotland’s CashBack development officer.“It’s great to be able to give girls more tools to help with their confidence and resilience. I know from speaking with the girls that this is something a lot of them struggle with, and it’s amazing to know that talking part in guiding and CashBack helps boost their confidence.”