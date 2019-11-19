Geek Guys doing some good in Grangemouth with gaming nights

The team behind the new Geek Guys video games are doing their bit to keep youngsters warm, safe and entertained over these cold and dark winter nights.

The video game emporium and arcade, which opened for business in Dundas Street, Grangemouth, earlier this year, has had a great response from young people and parents who have attended the gaming and music nights the Geek Guys have been organising every week.

Run by DJ Paul McFadden, who admits to having amassed such an extensive video game and console collection he decided to open a shop, Geek Guys have been hosting Big Thursday games night in Nellie’s Cafe every Thursday night between 5pm and 8pm, allowing children to enjoy some social gaming action, button pressing tournaments on a number of top titles including Super Smash Bros, Fortnite, Mario Kart and much more.

Participants – and their parents – can also enjoy eating some top nosh from Nellie and dance to top sounds spun by a Marshmello tribute DJ.

Then on Friday night things really start to heat up with Beat ‘Em Up Fridays at the Geek Guys’ gaming arcade from 5pm, allowing young gamers to try their hand at Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Overwatch, Titanfall 2 and more.

Geek Guys is normally open from 9am to 2.30pm and from 3.30pm to around 8pm, buying and selling consoles and video games and providing cash for used games as well as almost new Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games and their associated consoles and hardware.

However, it’s their well attended gaming nights which are gaining momentum and fans.

Paul said: “We just want to give these youngsters something positive and exciting to do together and keep them safe on these dark nights. We would love to do more nights and events like this in different places.”