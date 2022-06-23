Gearing up for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Falkirk

Race for Life returns to Callendar Park on Sunday. Pic: Scott Louden

The Race for Life raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK returns to Falkirk on Sunday morning for the first time since 2019 – and there’s still a chance for you to join in.

Online registration remains open and the Race for Life team will be accepting entries paid for by cash or smartphone at the information tent on the day for anyone who wants to take part.

The Falkirk event offers participants three different lengths of route – 3k, 5k and 10k – to complete through which they can help raise the charity raise millions of pound to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lynsey Ritchie at home with her boys Odhran, Darragh, Brodie and Cailean. Pic: Steve Welsh

Denny mum-of-four Lynsey Ritchie will be the VIP starter at the local event sounding the horn to set everyone off on the 3k and 5k routes.

Lynsey was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at the age of 42.

Now 45, she said: “Because of life-saving research my four little boys still have a mummy, my husband still has a wife and my parents still have a daughter

"I am living and loving my best life today thanks to improved treatments and I’d like to help people affected by cancer in the months and years to come.”

Lynsey’s story has been heard by participants at the start line of all of this year’s Race for Life events across Scotland through a two minute audio recording.

But on Sunday, people will be able to hear from her in-person as she starts the events.

Among those taking part in the fundraiser this year are a group of young Mila Sneddon’s school friends from Stenhousemuir Primary.

Six-year-old Mila has received treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for the last two-and-a-half years, and in April received the news she was in remission.

This week she picked up the Child of Courage award at the Pride of Scotland Awards, organised by a national newspaper.

Her story has inspired her pals to take part in the fundraiser.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland said: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"So we’re asking people ‘who will you race for?

"Our Race for Life events are open to all.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life events across Scotland will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.