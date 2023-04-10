News you can trust since 1845
Gas mains repairs lead to weeks of temporary traffic light trauma in Tamfourhill

Major works to replace gas mains have seen temporary traffic lights put in place for the remainder of the Easter holidays

By James Trimble
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

The lights are now in place on the B816 Tamfourhill Road, in Tamfourhill, until at least April 17 to allow SGN to safely carry out the work they need to.

Workers are currently involved in operations at a number of different locations in the area, including Cumbrae Drive, Broderick Place and Kilbrennan Drive.

Visit the website for more information.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the siteTemporary traffic lights will be in place at the site
