Gas mains repairs lead to weeks of temporary traffic light trauma in Tamfourhill
Major works to replace gas mains have seen temporary traffic lights put in place for the remainder of the Easter holidays
By James Trimble
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST
The lights are now in place on the B816 Tamfourhill Road, in Tamfourhill, until at least April 17 to allow SGN to safely carry out the work they need to.
Workers are currently involved in operations at a number of different locations in the area, including Cumbrae Drive, Broderick Place and Kilbrennan Drive.
