Brought up in Bo’ness and educated at Deanburn Primary School and Bo’ness Academy, he first fell in love with reading when a fellow Academy pupil introduced him to Stephen King novels.

That spurred him on to write his own (unpublished) novel in his teens and short stories while at Edinburgh University, initially studying English and Philosophy but later changing to a three year arts degree.

Gareth’s dreams of becoming a film producer or an acclaimed author sadly didn’t come to fruition; he instead did several jobs before joining the Scottish Government as an administrator in 1999.

Gareth Brown is delighted The Book of Doors had already received such praise, ahead of its release on February 15.

During the pandemic, he took a career break to work with the NHS and is currently director of screening for Scotland – ensuring the likes of the country’s bowel, breast and cervical screening programmes are running smoothly nationally.

Like many others during the pandemic, Gareth and his wife May Lee found their love for travelling to far-flung places much curtailed.

With more spare time, he decided to devote some time to writing. Having secured a literary agent, his first novel wasn’t picked up.

However, his next work of fiction proved a winner and The Book of Doors hit book shelves yesterday (Thursday).

Gareth’s debut novel, published by Penguin Random House, has already been tipped as one of the BBC's books to look out for in 2024.

The TV and film option has also been picked up by an American production company and the book translated into 18 different languages.

One of Gareth’s favourite authors, Lee Child, has also given it a rave review, saying: “A stunning fever dream of a story that feels completely real – don't miss this fantastic thriller debut.”

It’s a dream come true for the 46-year-old.

Gareth said: “It’s unbelievable – it’s my childhood dream come true. It was a bit of pinch me moment when I saw the Lee Child review.

“The reaction to the book is one every author is told not to expect. I feel very lucky.”

The Book of Doors tells the story of a New York bookseller who is gifted a magical book which can open a door to anywhere.

However, it’s not the only magical book in the world; there are others that can do wondrous and dreadful things and people who crave what Cassie possesses.

Weirdly enough, the pandemic was the inspiration.

Gareth explained: “It all started with being stuck in my room during Covid; I love travelling and started thinking about what would happen if I could open the door and be transported elsewhere.”

The book has already captured the imagination of those who have been transported via its pages.

Gareth’s parents Ken and June Brown have cleared out a shelf in their bookcase in Bo’ness for all the translations and his brother Stuart (48) is equally proud.

However, Gareth is keeping his feet firmly on the ground...even though he's got a two book deal.

He added: “I’m hoping to pay off the mortgage in the next 12 months but I’ve no plans to give up work. I might go part time to write more .”