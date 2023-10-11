Garden gutted: Police hunt vandals responsible for fire at Denny nursery

The hunt is now on to find those responsible for starting a fire which destroyed the garden at a local Early Learning Centre (ELC) leaving staff, pupils and parents devastated.

Pupils at St Patrick’s Primary School are currently enjoying their October holidays, but they – along with staff and parents – were saddened to hear about the fire which ruined the garden at the Carronbank Crescent school’s associated ELC on Tuesday.

The garden, which has fallen victim to vandalism before, is now charred and ruined – but the fire could have been much worse had the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service not extinguished the blaze so quickly.

In an online post the St Patrick’s ELC stated: “Sadly once again we’re having to deal with destruction and vandalism in our ELC garden. This time the incident has been

The remnants of a wooden shed in the St Patricks ELC garden (PIcture: Submitted)

more serious and the fire brigade said we are lucky the fire did not spread to the ELC or the enhanced provision facility.”

Denny Councillor Paul Garner could not hide his anger or disgust at those responsible for the senseless destruction.

In an online statement he said: “Absolutely sickening to see this wanton vandalism to one of our ELCs at St Pats primary school. This will be heart-breaking for the staff and the pupils.

"I'm hoping the ones responsible are caught and held to account. I implore anyone with information to contact the school, the police or myself anonymously if required. Someone will know.”