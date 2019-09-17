Gamers flock to The Geek Guys in Grangemouth for some button mashing fun

A new video game shop has just opened its doors in Grangemouth and is pushing all the right buttons for the town’s young gaming fanatics.

Run by DJ Paul McFadden, who admits to having amassed such an extensive video game and console collection he decided to open a shop, The Geek Guys can be found in Dundas Street next door to Nellie’s Cafe.

Open all week from 9am to 2.30pm and from 3.30pm to around 8pm, the business buys and sells consoles and video games and provides cash for used games as well as almost new Playstation 4, Xbox One and Ninetendo Switch games and their associated consoles and hardware.

To mark The Geek Guys opening Paul held a special games night in Nellie’s Cafe – featuring Mario Kart and Smash Brothers tournaments, among other events – which proved so popular with the local gaming fraternity he plans to hold them in the cafe every Thursday night from 5pm.

Paul said: “It’s just something for them to come along to, enjoy playing the games and have something to eat in the cafe and also listen to some music at the same time.”