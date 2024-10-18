Gamers assemble: Controllers at the ready to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Strathcarron Hospice is asking gamers of all ages and abilities to sign up for a 13-hour video game marathon to raise funds to all it to continues its vital work.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stream for Strathcarron will take place on Sunday, October 27 as Strathcarron Nurses will continue to provide specialist end of life care, love and support to their patients around the clock.

Melissa Duffy, Strathcarron community fundraiser, said: "Whether it’s Fortnite, Minecraft or a Super Mario-athon – get your skins ready and invite your friends into your online party to help us raise vital funds for the hospice and spread the word about the work of Strathcarron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need. Use that extra hour to join our Stream for Strathcarron game-athon and help us raise vital money for the hHospice.

Visit the website for more information on how to sign up for the challenge.