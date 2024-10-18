Gamers assemble: Controllers at the ready to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice
The Stream for Strathcarron will take place on Sunday, October 27 as Strathcarron Nurses will continue to provide specialist end of life care, love and support to their patients around the clock.
Melissa Duffy, Strathcarron community fundraiser, said: "Whether it’s Fortnite, Minecraft or a Super Mario-athon – get your skins ready and invite your friends into your online party to help us raise vital funds for the hospice and spread the word about the work of Strathcarron.
“Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need. Use that extra hour to join our Stream for Strathcarron game-athon and help us raise vital money for the hHospice.
Visit the website for more information on how to sign up for the challenge.
