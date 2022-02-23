Game on as Kinnaird youngster set to raise funds for Sands

Keir Brockie, 11, is set to complete a 12 hour game-a-thon on Sunday in aid of Sands. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Keir Brockie is gearing up for a 12 hour game-a-thon this weekend to raise money for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity (Sands).

The primary seven pupil at Kinnaird Primary is set to take part in the charity’s Gaming for Good fundraising challenge on Sunday.

Mum Tracey explained: “Sands is a charity we support as before I had Keir I lost twin boys to still birth.

"Since he was old enough to deal with that information he has wanted to do stuff for the charity as they were a big support for my husband and I.

“We saw a wee boy down south had been in his local paper for doing a game-a-thon and Sands had shared the story.

"I’d shown it to Keir and he said he wanted to do one too.”

The Gaming for Good fundraiser invites supporters to organise a gaming marathon, a tournament or stream online during February to raise awareness of the charity and the work that it does.

"You could do a gaming marathon for any length of time, 12 or 24 hours, whatever suited,” Tracey said.

“Some have been doing it throughout the month with a total of 24 hours, but Keir said he wanted to do it in one sitting.

"I thought 24 hours was a bit much all at once, so he decided to do it for 12 hours.

"He’s 11, so is gaming a lot anyway but this way he’s raising money at the same time.”

Tracey and dad, Keith, have set up a fundraising page for the occasion and Keir has already passed his £150 target.

This is just the latest of the youngster’s fundraising efforts for Sands, having already raised money for them in the past.

Tracey said: "He and I walked 26 miles in a calendar month for Sands last year.

"He enjoys doing things for charity and already does things through school and the BBs for different charities.

"He keeps saying he wants to do more for charity. We’re so proud of him for doing this.”

To support Keir’s fundraising efforts visit www.facebook.com/donate/1806716422854689/

