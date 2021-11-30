Galaxy Sports kicking off into a new era at refurbished Polmont facility

Owner Stephen Barr has invested in and set in motion a number of refurbishments and improvements at the Little Kerse football pitches facility, just off Grange Road, designed to make Galaxy Sports Little Kerse more environmentally friendly, more economical and more accessible to the wider community than ever before.

The 34 acre facility, first established in 2007, has seen players from all levels of football grace its multiple pitches over the years – professionals, internationalists, juniors and pals just looking for a competitive match or a friendly kick about.

Now a new cafe is about to become the catalyst for bringing even more people to Little Kerse.

LK Galaxy operations manager Sean Witt

Sean Witt, operations director, said: "The new Nutmeg Cafe is open seven days a week – it’s more than just a facility for mums and dads who bring their youngsters to football.

"It took us around eight or nine months to get it all together, with all the delays caused by COVID-19. We want people to come in and use the cafe during the day – maybe people who are passing can pop in for a coffee or something to eat.”

Galaxy Sports Little Kerse, which offers football for boys and girls at development level and boys at competitive level grassroots, was a crucial resource for youngsters and their parents during the lockdown, providing a safe and secure location for them to stay active and keep fit.

The new Nutmeg Cafe is open to everyone not just hungry or thirsty footballers and their families

That works both ways too – the continued support of the community also allowed Galaxy Sports Little Kerse to keep operating.

Mr Witt said: “We just want to thank everyone who stayed with us through the lockdown. They would pop in an used the place through a kind of pay as you play idea, with parents and their children coming down and playing here for £3.”

Now things are getting back to normal, Galaxy Sports Little Kerse is back to its busy best again, with five-a-side and seven-a-side matches taking place on the pitches – now under better and brighter LED floodlights, which were also installed during the lockdown.

"We are open for anyone who wants to come along and play,” said Mr Witt. “There are still a few spaces available. We have invested in the Nutmeg Cafe and we are looking to work on the hall here so we can open it up to community organisations to come along and use the facilities.

"We are reaching out to different groups all the time.”

One of the most exciting developments will be the solar panels, which are being put in place from January next year.

Mr Witt said: “The LED lights are not only brighter, they are more economical and once we have the solar panels in place charging a battery we will be a zero carbon footprint facility.”

There will also be electrical car charging points for people to come in a charge their vehicles while they are enjoying some refreshments in the Nutmeg Cafe.

Visit the facebook page for more information on Galaxy Sports Little Kerse.

