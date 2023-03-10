Gail Porter bangs fair trade drum, from the Forth Bridge to Brooklyn Bridge
There were some extra special guests at this year’s Queensferry Fair Trade Group’s annual Fair Trade coffee morning on Saturday.
Fair trade campaigner Gail Porter and young drummers from Pulse of the Place attended the event to drum up support for their upcoming role in the New York Tartan Parade in April.
Pulse of the Place is a charity which works with young people in Edinburgh, teaching them samba drumming.
As well as mingling with guests at the coffee morning, Gail and her young charges marched to the samba beat across the Forth Bridge – which piqued locals interest.
The mastermind behind the event was Tania Pramschufer, director of Localmotive Markets and Hand Up Events, the latter of which organises events to promote World Fair Trade.
Tania is also the creator of the World Fair Trade Tartan, launched by Gail in 2017, which is now being weaved in countries across the globe.
That tartan will be celebrated at the 25th anniversary of the New York parade on April 15, an event which will also toast Scotland’s 10th year as a Fair Trade Nation.
Tania said: “We had been all set to go over to the 2020 parade but Covid put paid to that. However, things have really fallen into place this year.
"Gail and 29 youngsters from Pulse of the Place will be travelling to New York with us for the event, the children having raised funds for the trip under their own steam.
"Two weeks ago, I got a call from New York saying they wanted Gail to be grand marshall this year. So she’ll be leading the tartan parade, in our Fair Trade Tartan, with the Pulse of the Place drummers right behind her. It’s going to be wonderful for us all.”
As for the Queensferry angle, Tania believed it would be a good way to show how Fair Trade is connected.
She added: “We’re bridging the gap between Scotland and New York by going from the Forth Bridge to the Brooklyn Bridge. We received a lovely welcome from locals.”
On their return, Gail and the drummers will take centre stage in the Usher Hall on May 13 for the World Fair Trade Day Gathering with the Red Hot Chili Pipers. To book tickets, visit www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/world-fair-trade-day-gathering-2023.