FVRH urology staff climb Ben Ledi for Prostate Scotland charity

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 27th Aug 2024, 17:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A dedicated team of colleagues from Forth Valley Royal stepped out to help a charity close to their hearts.

Members of the urology outpatients team at the Larbert hospital climbed Ben Ledi on Saturday to raise funds for Prostate Scotland.

The 17 staff members, along with two mountain leaders, made it to the top of the highest mountain in the Trossachs in little under seven hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team member Debbie Macleod said during the 760m ascent they “experienced all four seasons” but the spectacular views on reaching the summit were worth it – even if many of them had very sore muscles the following day.

The team from urology outpatients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital reach the top of Ben Ledi. Pic: ContributedThe team from urology outpatients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital reach the top of Ben Ledi. Pic: Contributed
The team from urology outpatients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital reach the top of Ben Ledi. Pic: Contributed

Everyone is delighted that their JustGiving page has already raised £3775 – almost double their initial £2000 target.

Nearly one in two men in Scotland will be affected by prostate disease at some stage of their lives and one in 10 are likely to develop prostate cancer.

Related topics:LarbertScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.