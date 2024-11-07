FVRH 'Fort Knox': New robots 'Duke' and 'Baron' and biometric safe keep drugs secure at hospital

Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) pharmacy has installed the first biometric safe for controlled drugs in Scotland and has employed two new “workers” with familiar names to help distribute them.

NHS Forth Valley Pharmacy Service is supported by a team of experienced clinical pharmacists and pharmacy technicians based in FVRH who provide medication, advice and support to patients in wards and clinical areas across the hospital, including mental health, maternity and oncology.

The service has boosted its security and efficiency with the introduction of a new “BD Pyxis C2 Safe” to replace the previous dual lock system and manual recording of dispensed controlled drugs with a biometric thumbprint system.

The new state-of-the-art safe also electronically tracks and monitors the use and replenishment of controlled drugs within the pharmacy.

NHS Forth Valley CEO Ross McGuffie and Derek Brown Pharmacy Support Workers PSW team leader give new robots Duke and Baron a hand in the pharmacy (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Not only does the pioneering technology create more robust security for managing controlled substances, but it also increases workflow efficiency by reducing duplication.

In the future, it will integrate with additional medication management technologies to deliver a seamless, automated system for ordering, dispensing and auditing controlled drugs across the hospital.

This move away from a traditional lock and key system with manual recording of controlled drugs is part of a wider programme of upgrading Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s robotic pharmacy systems.

The hospital currently has three robots – affectionately named Rosie, R2D2 and Lindsay Lohan– which automatically load, pick, dispense and label medicines.

NHS Forth Valley CEO Ross McGuffie and Laura Byrne, director of pharmacy, join colleagues to officially open the new biometric safe facility at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

However, after 14 years of service – and the software limitations and outdated hardware – they have now reached the end of their life.

The new pharmacy robotic system which has been installed is much smaller, quicker and more advanced than its predecessor. This will significantly speed up the dispensing process and free up more time for pharmacy staff to spend on the wards to support local staff and patients.

It will also free up more room in the pharmacy department to create space for other staff and services including pharmacy oncology and home care staff as well as a new learning zone to support staff training and development.

The new pharmacy robots – named Duke and Baron in tribute to the famous Falkirk Kelpies – will help improve efficiency and reduce medicines waste as

they are able to store and dispense partly used medication packs as well as deal with packaging of all shapes and sizes.

Hazel Jamieson, pharmacy operational services manager at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, said: “Having access to this new robotic technology will significantly improve and future-proof our hospital-based pharmacy services, as well as freeing up local staff to spend more time supporting patients and helps us to support having the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

“Managing this complex replacement programme has taken many months of detailed planning and I’d like to thank the local pharmacy team and staff across the wider hospital for their support in making the transition run as smoothly as possible.”

NHS Forth Valley’s Chief Executive Ross McGuffie, who officially opened the new facility, added: “Forth Valley Royal Hospital has also been at the forefront of using new technology and I’m therefore delighted to unveil this latest state-of-the-art robotic equipment within the hospital’s pharmacy.”