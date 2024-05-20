Future of Falkirk live music venue uncertain as change of use plans are lodged

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Milliken lodged and application with Falkirk Council on April 26 – subsequently validated on May 13 – to alter the building and change the use of the premises at 1 Burnbank Road, Falkirk.

The address is named Temple on the application, but it is currently known as The Depot and in the past was known as the Martell.