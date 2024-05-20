Future of Falkirk live music venue uncertain as change of use plans are lodged

By James Trimble
Published 20th May 2024, 12:38 BST
Alan Milliken lodged and application with Falkirk Council on April 26 – subsequently validated on May 13 – to alter the building and change the use of the premises at 1 Burnbank Road, Falkirk.

The address is named Temple on the application, but it is currently known as The Depot and in the past was known as the Martell.

According to the application the venue is looking to change from “Class 11 assembly and leisure” to “Class 1A shops and financial, professional and other services”

