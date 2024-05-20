Future of Falkirk live music venue uncertain as change of use plans are lodged
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alan Milliken lodged and application with Falkirk Council on April 26 – subsequently validated on May 13 – to alter the building and change the use of the premises at 1 Burnbank Road, Falkirk.
The address is named Temple on the application, but it is currently known as The Depot and in the past was known as the Martell.
According to the application the venue is looking to change from “Class 11 assembly and leisure” to “Class 1A shops and financial, professional and other services”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.