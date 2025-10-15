Future looks bright for Falkirk's healthcare graduates
Earlier this month seven people graduated from the Healthcare Academy at Grangemouth Municipal Chambers.
A new pilot scheme run by Falkirk Council in partnership with NHS Forth Valley and training provider Positive Qualities, the Healthcare Academy programme lasts 18 weeks and is designed to give young people the skills and experience needed to start a career in healthcare.
It combines classroom lessons, SQA qualifications, NHS induction, volunteering roles and ward placements at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
The variety of learning and practical experience students receive helps them understand what it is like to work in the health service and prepares them for the world of work.
Five of the seven graduates have already secured jobs or Modern Apprenticeships with NHS Forth Valley, with the remainder receiving support in achieving a future positive destination.
Following on from those graduates success stories, Project SEARCH held its seventh graduation at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and this year saw eight young people with learning disabilities or autism complete the supported internship programme – with four confirmed to move straight into paid work.
A national programme that supports young people with additional needs to move from education into paid employment, Project SEARCH provides work placements, coaching, and ongoing support so young people can gain the confidence and experience needed for permanent jobs.
Across the UK, about 70 per cent of Project SEARCH graduates get paid work, often in full time roles.
In Falkirk, the Council runs the programme in partnership with Forth Valley College, NHS Forth Valley and SERCO.
Councillor Paul Garner, Council spokesperson for economic development, said: “Both the Healthcare Academy and Project SEARCH show how partnership working can help young people overcome barriers and take positive steps into employment.
“They also help to strengthen the local workforce in areas such as health and social care where there is growing demand for staff.
“These programmes show the difference the right support and guidance can make as they open doors for young people, give them valuable skills and create real job opportunities.
"The results we are seeing this year are especially encouraging, with most moving into work straight away.”