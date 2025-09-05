Further protests planned outside Falkirk asylum hotel

Further protests are planned in the coming weeks by a group set up to raise the issue of community safety.

The group Save Our Future and Our Kids Future has announced it plans to return to Kemper Avenue over the next three weekends to protest outside the former Cladhan Hotel, which is currently being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

And members of the group also intend to support two larger events – one in Edinburgh and the other in Glasgow.

In a post on Facebook, the Save Our Future and Our Kids Future said: “This Saturday 6th September at 12pm outside Holyrood in Edinburgh, A Force For Good are holding a huge event to take a stand against illegal immigration and the illegal invasion of our country and hometowns.

"Our group will be backing and promoting this event, and we’ll be there in numbers.

“We encourage as many of you as possible to attend – this is our chance to stand right at the doors of the Scottish Government and show that the people will not be ignored.

“The politicians may want to look the other way, but together our voices will be heard loud and clear – Enough is Enough!”

The group say they will return to Kemper Avenue for another protest outside the Cladhan on Sunday, September 7 at noon.

The post added: “We’re showing the TUC, the unions, the council, and the government that no matter how much they try to silence us, we will not back down.

“This is about our communities, our families, and our safety.”

The group has also expressed its support on social media for a multi-organisational, peaceful unity rally planned for Glasgow city centre on Saturday, September 20.

The event, which will take place on the steps of the Buchanan Galleries, is being promoted as being about “unity, community and standing together for our future” and uniting “as one against the bigger agendas and plans being forced on us”.

The other dates for planned protests in Falkirk organised by the Save Our Future and Our Kids Future group are Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 21.

The group has held two protests at the former hotel in recent weeks – both have been met with a counter protest organised by campaign group Stand Up To Racism and the Scottish Trades Union Congress.

Last Saturday, members also gathered for a peaceful protest in Falkirk’s Newmarket Street outside the constituency offices of local Labour MP Euan Stainbank.

Stand Up To Racism have said they will be holding another counter protest outside the Cladhan on Sunday, September 7 gathering at 11am to defend refugees.