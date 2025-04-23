Further filming to take place on Friday for new Grangemouth crime drama
According to the production company new scenes are scheduled to begin shooting between 12.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday at addresses in the town’s Fintry Road and Tummel Place.
A spokesperson for House Productions said: “We have been in direct communication with Falkirk Council about all our filming plans, which included the roads department, and we have been granted permission to implement a stop and go traffic management system and vehicle clearance measures for our exterior scenes, ensuring the health and safety of the crew, cast and members of the public.
“As our filming is scheduled to run late into the evening/night, we have taken every effort to reduce this as much as possible and will be implementing control measures to reduce noise disruption as much as possible when filming in the residential area.
"We also have permission to place a lighting machine – a HR28 Genie Boom – on a section of Fintry Road to complete the final scene of the day at the dead end of Fintry Road.”
Late last year House Productions revealed more details about Mint, giving a rundown of the main character and her back story.
Now the cast of the drama series, which focuses on the trials and tribulations of a local crime family, has also been revealed and incudes familiar faces like Laura Fraser, Emma Laird, Sam Riley, Lewis Gribben and Lindsay Duncan.
