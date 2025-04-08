Further appeal to trace man, 54, missing from Bo'ness area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Graham Johnston is 54 years old and missing from Bo’ness.
Enquiries have now revealed that Graham was seen around 4.05pm on yesterday, April 7 on Haney’s Way. He is seen walking in the direction of Dower Crescent and Grangepans.
The last previous sighting was around 3.30pm in North Street.
Graham is described as 5ft 9ins tall and bald.
He was wearing a grey jacket with a hood, jeans, grey T-shirt and a flat cap when last seen.
Inspector David Ferguson said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out, but Graham has not yet been traced.
“We have released a CCTV image of Graham in the area of Haney’s Way in the hope that someone may remember seeing him. If you were driving or walking in that location, please get in touch.
“I would ask residents and shop owners to check their CCTV and private doorbells, you may have captured something that could assist our enquiries. “I would again appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact us, we are extremely concerned for his welfare.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3309 of Monday, April 7.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.