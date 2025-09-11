Furry Bairns fayre and fun dog show is ideal afternoon out for dog lovers

Dog owners won’t want to miss an event at Falkirk Stadium this weekend.

The Furry Bairns fayre and fun dog show is set to take place inside the Kevin McAllister Stand on Sunday, September 14 and looks set to be a fun afternoon for dog owners and families.

The event, which has been organised by Stenhousemuir-based business Furry Bairns Natural Dog Treats, will bring together local dog businesses.

There will be stalls for visitors to browse and the fun dog show taking place throughout the afternoon.

The dog show has five categories – each entry is £2.50. The categories are The Silver Bairn, FBK9 Pawse, Crazy Bairn, Wee Furry Bairn and Young Bairn Handler.

There will also be a pet first aid demonstration.

Doors open at 1pm and the event runs until 4pm on Sunday.