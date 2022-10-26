Back in March members of Falkirk Council’s planning review committee granted permission for Jim Scobie’s application to build nine new houses on land to the west of Castlewood, in Glen Road, Torwood – despite the development being refused on June 25, 2021.

However, after appeal the proposal got the go ahead even though Scottish Forestry argued the village of Torwood’s woodland, which had shrunk over the years, should be protected from any further development.

The councillors on the committee who agreed to give the plan the go ahead – Billy Buchanan, James Kerr and John McLuckie – also heard statements about red squirrels and pine martens being in the area and the fact the woodland was also home to owls and birds of prey.

Larbert Area Woodland Network members Dave Kerr, Joanna Stevenson, Isobel Paton, Sarah Gardiner, Elaine Bell and Andy Gardiner are fighting back against the Torwood housing development

Now residents, working under the banner Larbert Area Woodland Network, have launched a petition, which has already gathered 300 signatures, calling on Falkirk Council planning department to “revisit this planning application and revert back to its original decision for the benefit of residents, locals, visitors and wildlife alike”.

The group had also requested a meeting with members of the planning review committee.

However, Falkirk Council’s legal manager responded, stating: “While I acknowledge you strongly disagree with the decision taken, I hope you will appreciate a decision has been taken by the planning review committee and, subject to the conclusion of the S75 Obligation and in the absence of a material change in circumstances since the decision was taken, its involvement in this matter is at an end.

"I appreciate this is not the response you would have been hoping for but I hope it provides some clarification of the current position.”

Gillian Mackay MSP said: “It is very disappointing to hear about the proposed development in Torwood woodlands. We should be protecting as much biodiversity and woodland as we can, especially in areas such as Torwood which has seen increased developments over the years.

“Falkirk Council should reconsider their decision to ensure that the ecological and cultural benefits of this area can continue to be shared with generations to come.”

Nicola Still, Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels programme manager, added: “I would encourage community members to advocate on behalf of their local red squirrels, with their local NatureScot office and planning authorities, to ensure best practices are followed when any developments threaten or jeopardise red squirrel habitat.”

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) stated it could not comment on the matter as it had not been involved in any aspects of the proposal when it went before the council.

Back in March the applicant argued ecological damage had already been done by extensive tree felling that had taken place in the area and stated wildlife – including the red squirrels and pine martens – would already have moved further into the woodland to be safe.