Furious parents compare Falkirk school bus situation to the Hunger Games

After receiving an e-mail from Westquarter Primary School this week, parents became concerned the local authority’s approach to the issue of overcrowding on the school bus would upset their children.

Falkirk Council confirmed today it was currently monitoring the situation.

The row started after the local authority’s public transport officer reportedly contacted the Westquarter Avenue school and stated priority would be given to those pupils who are entitled to free bus travel and if children are unable to get on the bus for the journey home, parents would be contacted.

Parents have concerns over the solution to the issue of overcrowding on the Westquarter Primary School bus service

One parent, who did not want to be named, said: “Their solution is bus spaces will be allocated on a ‘first come first served basis’. We are appalled by this Hunger

Games approach these young children are expected to take all because a second school bus won't be put on the route.

“The new build estates feeding into Westquarter have massive amounts of children, it was only a matter of time before overcrowding on the bus – and the school itself – happened.

“This first come first served approach is utterly disgusting. Young children will be confused and upset if they are turned away from a bus they have gotten home from school most days, all because they never made it out of class quick enough.

"My children have already told me about the panic there was about it today.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware in the last few days the bus to Westquarter Primary School is over capacity and we apologise to parents whose children haven’t been able to get on the bus.

“School buses are primarily for use by pupils who are distance entitled and as such are given priority when boarding the bus. Fare payers and under 22 concessionary pass holders can only travel if there are spare seats and capacity will vary from day to day.