Furious motorists claim 'contaminated' petrol from Bo'ness station clogged their engines and cost them dear

There are reportedly at least 10 motorists who all experienced similar occurrences after using the unleaded pumps at Esso MFG station, in Dean Road, Bo’ness, during the last days of 2022.

Some stated they have had to pay between £200 and £600 to have their vehicle’s petrol tanks emptied and cleaned out.

Jason Cooper, who lives and works in Bo’ness, told The Falkirk Herald he was actually one of the lucky ones after he filled up with unleaded at the station on December 31.

The motorists claim the fuel they filled their cars with at the Esso MFG station was contaminated

He said: “It seems to be pumps five and six – when people go to fill up with ordinary unleaded fuel they are actually filling their car with fuel contaminated with diesel. I filled up at 10am and then got down to my work in Bo’ness.

"When I got back to my car six hours later it was misfiring – it cost me £200 to have the fuel drained. I told the petrol station what had happened and they said I must have made a mistake and filled it with diesel, but I know I’m not the only one this has happened to.

"I heard one woman who managed to get to Alloa actually had to pay four grand for a new engine the damage was so bad.”