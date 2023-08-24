News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Funeral details revealed for tragic Amy-Rose Wilson who died in Falkirk crash

The family of a young woman killed in a vehicle crash have announced details of her funeral.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read

Amy-Rose Wilson was 27 when she died on July 29 in a tea-time collision on New Carron Road, Falkirk.

The mum-of-one was the driver of a car which collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan then left the road shortly after 6.10pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are still investigating the incident which they are treating as murder.

Amy-Rose Wilson died on July 29. Pic: ContributedAmy-Rose Wilson died on July 29. Pic: Contributed
Amy-Rose Wilson died on July 29. Pic: Contributed
Most Popular

They still want to trace the occupants of a black C-Class Mercedes which left the scene after the incident. The car was later traced to Larbert but the search for the occupants continues.

In a death notice placed in The Falkirk Herald the family have confirmed Amy-Rose lived in the Falkirk area but originally came from Ryton Newcastle.

It stated: “Loving mum to William. Beloved daughter to Joan and Richard, loving sister to Sean and Rebecca, and step-daughter to Paul.”

The family confirmed the funeral service for Amy-Rose will be held in private.

Related topics:FalkirkPoliceMercedesVolkswagenLarbert