Funeral details revealed for tragic Amy-Rose Wilson who died in Falkirk crash
Amy-Rose Wilson was 27 when she died on July 29 in a tea-time collision on New Carron Road, Falkirk.
The mum-of-one was the driver of a car which collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan then left the road shortly after 6.10pm
Police are still investigating the incident which they are treating as murder.
They still want to trace the occupants of a black C-Class Mercedes which left the scene after the incident. The car was later traced to Larbert but the search for the occupants continues.
In a death notice placed in The Falkirk Herald the family have confirmed Amy-Rose lived in the Falkirk area but originally came from Ryton Newcastle.
It stated: “Loving mum to William. Beloved daughter to Joan and Richard, loving sister to Sean and Rebecca, and step-daughter to Paul.”
The family confirmed the funeral service for Amy-Rose will be held in private.