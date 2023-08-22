Liam Jones died on August 7 when the blue Ford Fiesta he was driving was in collision with an articulated lorry on the A801 between Bowhouse roundabout and the Avon Gorge shortly after 6am.

This week his devastated mum Jemma Jones announced her only child’s funeral would take place on Saturday, September 2.

The cortege will leave from Liam’s home in Teviot Street, Bantaskine at 9am for Livingston Crematorium where the service will begin at 10am and where everyone is welcome to join the family in saying farewell.

Liam Jones, 19, who died following a fatal collision on August 7, 2023. Pic: Contributed

She said: “Liam’s favourite colour was purple so if anyone wants to wear purple to honour him in any way.

"I miss him so much already. Life will never be the same again.”

Liam was due to enter his second year at college where he was studying to be a joiner and had just returned from spending five weeks in Turkey the day before the tragedy. The holiday had included celebrations for his 19th birthday days before he and girlfriend Cheyne Whigham flew back to Scotland.

A former pupil at Falkirk High School, the teenager also worked part-time as a kitchen assistant at the Camelon care home Kinnaird Manor in Brown Street.

Liam Jones with mum Jemma at TRNSMT in 2022. Pic: Contributed

Heartbroken Jemma added: “Liam was an amazing young man full of life and laughter, about to go into his second year of college. He had just celebrated a year with his beautiful girlfriend and loved his mother very much. They had only returned on Sunday morning from five weeks in Turkey.

"Liam’s friends and the local community are in shock at this tragic accident. He was returning from dropping his friend off home when this happened.”

A Gofundme page has been set up by friend Kylie Newton to help with funeral costs. In one day it has already passed the original £3000 target as people rush to support Liam’s family and now has raised over £5700.