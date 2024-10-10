Funeral details announced for tragic Falkirk schoolboy Stevie McKinlay, aged 9

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a tragic nine-year-old schoolboy who died last month have revealed details of his funeral.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Stevie McKinlay died on September 30, only days after collapsing with breathing difficulties.

His mum, Sarah-Jane McKinlay, previously revealed how her firstborn, who had no previous health conditions, passed away in her arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster had developed a cough which was initially diagnosed as a chest infection by the family’s GP.

Tragic Stevie McKinlay who died in September. Pic: GoFundMe

But it showed no signs of getting any better and within a week on September 24, the normally active youngster had collapsed.

His parents were later to learn he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sarah-Jane and the youngster’s dad, Louis Kelly, rushed him to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was immediately put on life support but despite the efforts of medical staff, they told the family the tragic news that there was no hope. Doctors told Sarah-Jane that the youngster had “died in her arms”.

The whole family were given the weekend to say goodbye to the youngster before his life support was switched off.

Sarah-Jane said they then had to say “our own final goodbye to our sweetest, kindest, funniest little boy anyone could know”.

A fundraising page set up to provide a memorial bench to be placed in the grounds of Stevie’s school, Bantaskin Primary, and help towards funeral costs has raised a staggering £11,000 in less than 24 hours.

The total now stands at over £16,600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organiser, Jane Wolstenholme, said any remaining funds will be given to Glasgow Children’s Hospital charity.

This week, the devastated family announced Stevie’s funeral will take place on Friday, October 18 at Falkirk Crematorium in Camelon, starting at 12.15pm.

In a social media post, Sarah-Jane, who also has daughter Clarke, said: “To celebrate Stevie's life, we have opted to wear colourful or rainbow attire. We would love if guests could also do this in his honour. Whether it's going all out or adding a splash of something bright.”

The heart-breaking post continued: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to support us through this difficult time. Thank you for all the kind words. Thank you to all those who were generous enough to donate to his fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to those who helped raise funds to keep our son's memory alive. Thank you to the whole community who came together, we already knew he was a loved wee boy but the love the community has shown for Stevie has been overwhelming and means the world to us.

"We would like to extend an open invitation to family, friends and community who would like to attend Stevie's funeral, to join us in saying goodbye and celebrating one of the most beautiful souls that this world was so lucky to have.

“You are holding us up when we feel like falling down. It's because of everyone's love and support that we are maintaining any strength at all.”

Stevie was in Primary 5 at Bantaskin PS and headteacher Andrew Blaikie shared the news with the whole school community in a tragic letter.