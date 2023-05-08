Funeral details announced for tragic Denny woman Shannon Bowe who died in Turkey
The funeral of a young woman from Denny who died in Turkey will take place later this month.
Shannon Bowe, 28, had flown there for gastric band surgery but died following the operation on Sunday, April 2.
Funeral undertaker John O’Connor & Son of Camelon has now announced that family and friends will gather to say farewell to Shannon on Monday, May 29. Her funeral will take place in Falkirk Crematorium’s service room at 1.45pm, followed by a committal at Hills of Dunipace cemetery at approximately 3pm.
Her family has asked anyone attending to wear “a touch of pink”.
Shannon had been accompanied to Turkey by her boyfriend of three years, Ross Stirling, who led the tributes on Facebook at the time of the tragedy, writing "Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always."
Her aunt, Amanda Bowe, wrote: “My beautiful niece Shannon there are no words just heartbreak and grief. Life can be so cruel my love and thoughts go out to Jackie and all her family and friends who loved Shannon so dearly! She was a beautiful funny crazy girl who will always live in my heart. You will be sorely missed.”