Funeral details announced for Falkirk fan Andrew Arbuckle

Funeral details have been announced for a Falkirk FC fan who died suddenly aged only 37.

Andrew Arbuckle was such a passionate supporter of the club that fans from both sides took part in a minute’s applause in the 37th minute when Falkirk played Hearts at Tynecastle on September 27.

He is understood to have been discovered dead in his home on Wednesday, September 24.

His family has now released details of his funeral which will take place at Falkirk Crematorium on Saturday, October 18 at 11.15am.

Falkirk management team duo John McGlynn and Paul Smith with fan and club sponsor Andrew Arbuckle. Pic: Ian Sneddon

This will be followed by a wake at the Inchyra Hotel to share memories of Andrew.

His family has said that formal black funeral dress is not required and, as they intend to wear kilts, anyone else who owns one is encouraged to do likewise.

Some of Andrew’s friends have already asked to wear their stetson hats and boots due to Andy’s love of country music and his trips to America.

Andrew’s passing is the second heartache for his family, coming only two years after that of his mother, Janice, who was well known as a Boys’ Brigade captain in Camelon for over 25 years.

He worked for the family business, Arbuckle Contractors, who are based at Hill of Kinnaird. The firm supports the Falkirk football club through sponsorship of their management team.

Andrew is survived by his father Ian and brother Stuart.