Funeral details announced for 'dedicated' Camelon GP

Funeral details have been shared for a much-loved former GP who died last month, aged only 59.

Dr Kirsten Glen had worked at Camelon Medical Practice for over 30 years before retiring at the end of last year due to ill health.

Last week her colleagues in the Baird Street practice shared the sad news that the much-respected doctor had died in Strathcarron Hospice on April 19 with her family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, John Sharkey, and children David and Kathryn.

Dr Kirsten Glen who died on April 19, aged only 59. Pic: Camelon Medical Practice

Her funeral is due to take place at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, May 13 at 11.30am.

Former colleagues added that many people had asked about donating in Dr Glen’s memory and her family had asked that these be given to the hospice.

They said: “The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Strathcarron Hospice, who cared for Dr Glen and her family with great compassion in her final days. Your support is deeply appreciated.”

A JustGiving page has been set up where people can donate.

A practice spokesperson said: “Dr Glen served as a dedicated GP in Camelon from 1993 to 2024, caring for generations of patients with warmth, compassion, and professionalism.

"She was a cherished colleague and a trusted doctor whose presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"She will be remembered not only as an outstanding doctor but as a truly remarkable person.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her close family during this difficult time. Her legacy of care and kindness will live on in the community she served so faithfully.”

Shortly before Christmas the practice team revealed that Dr Glen had taken early retirement due to ill health after a “serious health diagnosis” last August.