Funds from Denny High pupils' positive poetry book helping food bank support families

The youngsters have been coining in cash donations after they created their very own positive poetry book titled Be The Change.

Determined to put the money to good use and support a charitable cause, the Denny High schoolchildren contacted ROOTS Helping Hands Food Share.

To the delight of ROOTS members, they were then invited to a cheque presentation, during which pupils passed on a four-figure to help the organisation continue its vital work in Bonnybridge, Banknock and Denny after the school match-funded its initial £540 and doubled the sum.

ROOTS Helping Hands Food Share volunteers have been boosted by a £1080 donation from Denny High School. Picture: Michael Gillen.

ROOTS volunteers Arlene Graham and Jennifer Cochrane were thrilled to attend the ceremony and thank the students in-person.

Arlene said: “The money will go to food for our summer project, where we’re feeding families and giving them activities, and food parcels, because it’s going to be hard for families to sustain it during the holidays with kinds being home again.

“We’re expecting to get busier. Because people can’t go on holidays, it’ll be like lockdown again.

“The school had approached us saying they wanted to help. Pupils have written these poems about being kind and homelessness and things like that.

Denny High School pupils presented ROOTS Helping Hands Food Share with large cheque after raising money by releasing a book of positive poetry. Contributed.

“They asked if we could help by sharing them. They were selling the book through Amazon and we promoted it on Facebook. They only had a limited time to sell them.

“They made £540, which was already amazing. We knew nothing about it and they matched it and gave us £1080. Both of us were welling up because we were so surprised. It means so much to us.”

Having also received a financial boost courtesy of a Get Into Summer fund, the summer programme of activities ROOTS is lining up will begin in the first week of July.

Volunteers hope to inspire young ones and their family to try out a host of sports and games, from mini golf and soft archery to swing ball and parachute play.

Arlene added: “We’re trying to do things to cheer people up.

“We cover Denny, Banknock and Bonnybridge and normally run activities every year. Now we have to think differently.

“The Get Into Summer fund came up. We applied for it and we’re trying to make use of three local parks to make sure everybody is covered.

“Last year we only did it in a community centre, so we thought we’d go on the road and take it to people. We’ve put in for outdoor equipment like mini golf and lots of things to keep kids active outside.

“It’s basically to get everyone involved and meet other people in a safe environment because isolation’s been really hard on kids and their mental health and well-being.”

ROOTS will run its summer programme from 11am-2pm daily at the following locations: Duncan Stewart Park, Bonnybridge on Monday, July 5 and 12; Wednesday July 7 and 14; and Friday, July 9 and 16; Hollandbush Park, Banknock on Monday, July 19 and 26; Wednesday, July 21 and 28; and Friday, July 23 and 30; and Herbertshire Castle Park, Denny on Monday, August 2 and 9; Wednesday, August 4 and 11; and Friday, August 6 and 13.

Call 07808 054211 to register.

