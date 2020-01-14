Fundraising campaign for Muiravonside Country Park’s rescue donkeys

Members of the public are being asked for their support to help with the costs of caring for four rescue donkeys at Muiravonside Country Park.

A crowdfunding campaign, launched by Falkirk Community Trust, is currently underway urging visitors to Newparks Farm within the country park to show their support and make a donation to help cover the costs of looking after the donkeys.

The four male donkeys – Partlan, Pearce, Birch and Harley – came to the farm as rescues, with volunteers and staff on site now working hard to look after them and give them a better home.

And the fundraising campaign has a target of £3000 which will be used to look after the donkeys, feed them and keep them healthy and safe.

Posters promoting the campaign are being displayed at the park and have been shared on social media.

Falkirk Community Trust’s team leader for parks and sustainability, said: “The team at the park launched a campaign to help with the costs of looking after our four rescue donkeys at Muiravonside Country Park in December and have been delighted by the public response.

“The local community councils are very supportive of the park as a well loved local destination and have got on board to try and raise awareness of the campaign, and the opportunities people have to donate to support the site going forward.

“£327 has been raised on the MyParkScotland crowd fund page for the donkeys and visitors have enjoyed following the donkeys’ antics on our Facebook page.”

As well as the crowdfunding page, which remains open until the end of the month, the trust also offers people the chance to sponsor the donkeys for £15.

Sponsors will be introduced to the animals during personal sessions and allowed to feed the boys a vet approved treat.

They have also set up a text donation service with people able to text DONKEY to 70450 to donate £5 (plus a standard message rate). It’s also possible to give any whole amount up to £20 by text.

To find out more visit Falkirk Community Trust’s website or the crowdfunding page.