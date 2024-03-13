A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to support dad and 'Papa' Jim Douglas as he seeks cancer treatment in Germany. (pic: submitted)

Jim Douglas, 49, received the devastating news that he had stage four cancer last July. The primary source of this cancer has not been determined.

Self-employed joiner Jim – who lives with wife Muriel and son James, and also has a daughter, Alix – underwent some chemotherapy last year.

However in January the family were given the news that his treatment was to stop.

Jim Douglas with his wife Muriel. (Pic: Submitted)

Stepdaughter Lauren Fernie said: “We were told that his last chemo hadn’t worked and that there was no more treatment options for him. He was referred to the trials unit at the Beatson and he was being considered for a trial. He wasn’t accepted on to a trial yet, that was a few weeks away yet.

"We had thankfully found out about this place in Germany from another cancer survivor that had been through something similar.

"We learned there was other treatments available in the hospital there and there’s a different standard of care than in the UK.”

The family got in touch with the Comprehensive Cancer Centre Freiburg (CCCF) in Germany about potential further treatment options.

After seeing Jim’s medical records and an online video consultation the team offered Jim explorative surgery to determine the extent of the disease in his abdominal cavity and PIPAC treatment, which is not available in the UK. It is hoped that if successful, Jim may be able to undergo other treatments that he’s currently not eligible for in the UK.

Lauren started a GoFundMe page in a bid to help the family pay for Jim’s treatment abroad, and to date over £29,000 has been raised.

Jim and Muriel travelled to Germany earlier this month for the initial investigations to take place last Thursday. However, after the medical team began the exploratory procedure they discovered his bowel was completely obstructed.

Lauren said: "We knew he had a blockage from his last scan, but we didn’t know if it was a full or partial one but he was struggling to eat.

"They got in to do the initial procedure and they had to intervene for the blockage or he wouldn’t have made it.

“The surgery took over six hours and involved removing 45cm of his small bowel. This was a major operation and not the small procedure that was originally planned.

"Getting Jim to Freiburg saved his life.”

Jim is now recovering post op in the German hospital as the family await news of what further treatments may, or may not be, available.

"Jim continues his recovery from the extensive surgery and is determined to get back on his feet as soon as possible,” continued Lauren

"It’s giving us some hope back which makes you feel a bit stronger, but we’ve not had much luck so far.

"We’re cautiously hopeful and hope there will be a next step for him.

"We want to make people aware of the importance of advocating for yourself and looking for options.

"It’s important people know there may be options out there when they are told there are none.

"We just wanted to be given the chance to try for Jim.

"As a family, we are now worried about the additional costs of this big surgery and a more extended-than-expected hospital stay. We urgently need funds to help Jim continue receiving this life-saving care in Germany.

"The costs are going to escalate and there’s the fear of getting to a stage where we have to say no because of the cost of the treatment.

“We’re grateful for all the help we have had so far.”