Fundraiser launched following tragic death of Falkirk schoolboy, 9, after 'cardiac arrest'

A community is rallying round a family after the sudden death of a nine-year-old schoolboy.

Little Stevie McKinlay died on Monday, only days after collapsing with breathing difficulties.

Family and friends are supporting his devastated parents following the tragedy.

A fundraising page set up to provide a memorial bench to be placed in the grounds of Stevie’s school, Bantaskin Primary, and help towards funeral costs has raised a staggering £11,000 in less than 24 hours.

Tragic Stevie McKinlay who died on Monday. Pic: GoFundMe

The organiser, Jane Wolstenholme, said any remaining funds will be given to Glasgow Children’s Hospital charity.

In a heart-breaking social media post, Stevie’s mum, Sarah-Jane McKinlay, revealed how her firstborn, who had no previous health conditions, passed away in her arms.

The youngster had developed a cough which was initially diagnosed as a chest infection by the family’s GP.

But it showed no signs of getting any better and within a week on Tuesday, September 24, the normally active youngster had collapsed.

His parents were later to learn he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sarah-Jane and the youngster’s dad, Louis Kelly, rushed him to hospital.

He was immediately put on life support but despite the efforts of medical staff, on Friday last week they told the family the tragic news that there was no hope. Doctors told Sarah-Jane that the youngster had “died in her arms”.

The whole family were given the weekend to say goodbye to the youngster before his life support was switched off on Monday.

Sarah-Jane said they then had to say “our own final goodbye to our sweetest, kindest, funniest little boy anyone could know”.

The mum, who also has five-year-old daughter Clarke, added: “Our heartache can’t be put into words. We want to give Stevie the most magical and wonderful send off and memorial. He deserves the absolute best because he was the best wee boy.”

Stevie was in Primary 5 at Bantaskin PS and headteacher Andrew Blaikie shared the news with the whole school community in a tragic letter.

He wrote: “Stevie McKinlay - one of our Primary 5 children - has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Today we have shared the news within our school community, in particular with those children in the older classes who would have known Stevie best.

"We are all heartbroken by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this dreadful time.”

He said staff would be supporting all the youngsters in the school at this difficult time and further counselling and support was available for those who needed it.”

Within hours of the GoFundMe page being set up it had reached its initial £6000 target.

Organiser Jane said: “Thank you everybody who has taken the tine to share, the love and generosity from people has been so touching and overwhelming and we cant thank people enough. Stevie is such a loved wee boy and he deserves it all,”

A fundraiser is being set up by Abi Young to take place at the Helix Park next week.

She said: “I plan on doing a twilight fundraiser run at the Helix on Friday, October 11 at 10pm where it would be appreciated if everyone wore his favourite colour, baby blue. It will cost £10 to run and if anyone would like to further fundraise it would be greatly appreciated. People can walk, jog, run or a mixture of the three for whatever distance but we will have pacers for 5k and 10k at a range of paces.”