It has been awarded over £24,000 from the School Library Improvement Fund (SLIF) - an annual fund set up by the Scottish Government and administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC).

The funding in full for its ‘Bonnybooks: For a’ Jock Tamson’s Bairns’ project, has delighted staff - and it will help to invigorate the whole school culture of reading for pleasure.

It will create inspiring spaces and exciting opportunities for the school community to develop and sustain a love of reading.

A cosy corner to read

It will also be used to curate an expanded selection of books and resources that reflect and celebrate the diversity of pupils and school community.

In particular, children who have English as an additional language or those who have a family culture or religion which is not traditional to the area will benefit from a more inclusive set of literature.

Debbie Calderwood, headteacher, said: “In our original project application, we included funding from school devolved funds, but were thrilled when they decided to fund the full project.”“We chose our project title BonnyBooks: For a’ Jock Tamson’s Bairns, to encourage a sense of inclusion for all our pupils and families.

The joy of reading is promoted at Bonnybridge Primary

“The phrase ‘Jock Tamson’s Bairns’ refers to the idea that we are all the same, and at Bonnybridge, it is important to us that all our learners and families feel that they are welcomed and included.

“A warm, inviting and exciting school library where children can see themselves represented in the books on offer can contribute significantly to a child’s sense of wellbeing and belonging and encourage a life-long passion for reading.”

The school library refurbishment will underpin the ethos of reading for pleasure.Added the headteacher: “We would like to see the school library as the hub of reading for enjoyment where school and community events and initiatives can be planned and delivered in collaboration with our new library leaders.

“Our classroom libraries and reading nooks should be seen as an extension of this, where class based reading for enjoyment and events can take place.”

The award announcement was made by Jenny Gilruth MSP, shortly before she relinquished her Culture Minister role to take on the transport brief.

She said: “Libraries play a key role in our communities and our schools and projects funded through these awards will help to improve the services they can offer.

“Promoting sustainability is integral to our Net Zero ambitions to tackle climate change and our public libraries are an important focal point for conversations and taking action.

“And as part of our wider approach to creating anti-racist environments in school, it is great to see school libraries engaging our young people on the importance of belonging, inclusion and social justice.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive at the Scottish Library and Information Council, said: “As we begin to rebuild our society following the pandemic, school and public libraries are an essential part of the recovery process to ensure our future social and economic well-being.

“We’re particularly proud to provide funding awards to projects that champion anti-racism and anti-discrimination across school libraries as examples of how libraries can make a valuable contribution to Scotland’s social fabric.”

