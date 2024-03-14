Funding opportunity for Falkirk district sports clubs from Aldi's Scottish Sport Fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The budget supermarket introduced the fund in 2016 with the aim of motivating and encouraging individuals of all ages and skill levels to participate in physical activities within their local communities.

Committed to improving community access to sports across the country, the fund offers sports clubs the opportunity to secure essential funding.

With a range of funding tiers available, one club per region will benefit from a £2500 funding boost.

Forth Valley Visually Impaired Bowling Club received £2500 from Aldi's Scottish Sports Fund in 2023.(Picture: Submitted)

Almost 600 clubs have benefitted from a funding uplift of more than £390,000 since the fund’s launch nine years ago.

Applications are welcome from all sporting organisations that meet the specified criteria.

Last year funding was given to clubs across Scotland including Forth Valley Visually Impaired Bowlers assisting in financing training sessions and acquiring new equipment.

Richard Holloway, managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “Every year we are blown away by the volume of applications we receive and we are very much looking forward to welcoming even more in 2024. I encourage all sports clubs in central Scotland to apply ad take advantage of this excellent funding opportunity.”

Sports clubs in central Scotland have until Sunday, April 14 to apply for funding. One applicant will be selected to receive £2500 of funding, two applicants will each receive £1000 while several other applicants will each receive £500 of funding.