Funding now available to bring free Wi-Fi to Grangemouth park

A Zetland Park Regeneration spokesperson said: “Thanks to your votes we've been awarded the money to make Zetland Park a smart park with free Wi-Fi for all and increased CCTV.”

The council’s Community Choices capital projects vote took place earlier this summer, with people asked to select their favourite ideas and initiatives around the Falkirk Council area.

Projects with the most votes – like Zetland Park – were then awarded funding requested.

People will soon be able to take advantage of free Wi-fi as they wander in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

The restoration work in the park is gathering pace, with the new play area and pump track now both completed and being enjoyed by visitors.

While the park’s war memorial itself was refurbished relatively recently, the area surrounding it is in poor condition so it is going to be upgraded – and illuminated – to allow disabled people better access to the memorial.

And everyone’s favourite eyesore, the paddling pond, will be transformed into a natural looking – albeit man made – water feature similar to the pond at the town’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre.

Zetland Park's fountain was a beautiful sight to behold back in the day and it will be once again.

A new permanent stage will be created and used for the annual crowning ceremony on Grangemouth Children’s Day, of course, but it will also be able to be used all year round for official and unofficial performances and displays.

