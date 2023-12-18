Funding for kids lunch club in Slamannan during the Christmas holidays
Slamannan Action Group has been awarded funding to provide a hot meal and warm space with games for local children and young people over the festive period.
The free lunch club will take place at Slamannan Bowling Club from 12.30pm to 2pm on Wednesday, December 27; Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 and again on Wednesday, January 3 and Thursday, January 4.
The club is open to children and young people aged three to 15 years old, who must be accompanied by an adult, and lunch will be provided for each child.
To book a place for your child or children, or for further information, please contact Slamannan Action Group by emailing [email protected]