Funding choice for Grangemouth park

Zetland Park Regeneration Project has identified a possible new funding stream, but the criteria for eligibility is very limited.

A regeneration spokesperson said: “We have identified two possible projects we could make an application for – a canopy for the new performance area or a MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) pitch with football goals and basketball nets, with a tarmac surface."

The regeneration of Zetland Park continues with the possibility of new funding

The park has already seen the creation of a pump track and a new play area and there are plans for a new permanent stage to be used for the annual crowning ceremony on Grangemouth Children’s Day and an all year round facility for official and unofficial performances and displays.

The project is looking for opinions from residents on what it should concentrate its efforts on which option it should apply for funding for.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.