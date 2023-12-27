Funding boost for Falkirk district groups from The National Lottery Community Fund
Eight organisations from around the district received a cash boost from the latest round of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.
A grant of £140,571 awarded to Tamfourhill Community Hub will enable the group to run a programme of social, recreational and educational activities for all ages.
Lynne Boslem, from the hub, said: “This funding will make a huge difference to our community. The opportunity to employ a project worker and a building caretaker to develop and support the community programme within the hub will help ensure the sustainability of the building after completion of the asset transfer.
"A full programme of social, recreational and educational activities will provide opportunities and support for all ages within our community to keep them connected and empowered.”
Meanwhile, thanks to an award of £200,000, Transform Forth Valley will continue their support service for local children and families who have been affected by substance misuse for another two years.
Diane Cairns, service manager for Transform Forth Valley, said: “This money will allow us to continue to deliver compassionate, flexible and therapeutic interventions to young people and families who have been impacted by a significant family member’s substance use issues, enabling them to begin their healing journey with regards to past and/or present adversities and unresolved traumas.
"We acknowledge that people who live in areas of high poverty and inequality must have equitable access to support services and through this very generous grant, we will be able to continue this much needed service across the Forth Valley area.”
Other local organisations to receive a share of the Lottery funding were Avonbridge Community Association, which received £7268 for its weekly community cafe to encourage social wellbeing; Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival was awarded £3912 to host four free intergenerational community events at the local cinema and Dennyloanhead Community Hall Ltd received £7360 to make building improvements and replace the flooring of the small hall in the village’s community centre.
Friends of Scottish Settlers also received £10,000 to train volunteers to support asylum seekers and refugees in Falkirk.
There was an award of £9480 for KLSB Community Group which went towards its community Christmas event and Maggie’s Forth Valley received £10,000 to support the facilitation of peer support groups for people with cancer and their families.
Kate Still, Scotland chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “I am delighted that this money will help charities and community groups to provide support and services in their local area and forge new connections for people who may feel isolated and alone, helping to create a real sense of belonging.
"National Lottery players can be proud to know they are supporting this vital work which is making such a life changing difference to so many people across the Falkirk district.”
The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.