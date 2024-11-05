Funding boost for Carronshore Heritage Forum as volunteers prepare for festive events

It’s a very busy time for the team of volunteers at Carronshore Heritage Forum as they celebrate lottery funding and prepare for some of their biggest events of the year.

The forum has been awarded an £8000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to help with its local projects.

The two-year funding will support the forum’s ongoing events in Carronshore, not only enhancing the existing festive activities but also enabling the group to introduce new ventures that provide essential services and foster community connections.

Once again this year the forum is hosting Christmas celebrations for the Carronshore community with plans already in place for the annual Christmas tree light switch on, which will take place this year on Friday, December 6, as well as the senior citizens’ Christmas lunch.

Melissa Garrity, from the Carronshore Bar smashing the bottle with Carronshore Heritage Forum and Kate Dempster, licensee looking on. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Now thanks to the lottery funding, the forum will be able to offer more engaging and inclusive festive activities and more street lighting to enrich the community spirit.

However, the welcome cash boost will also help with future events.

The forum intends to host a series of coffee mornings designed to bring people together and provide local residents with access to important support services.

The events running over the next two years will feature organisations such as Citizens Advice, mental health support groups, NHS representatives and Police Scotland. The forum’s aim is to create a welcoming space where residents can seek advice, support and connect with their neighbours.

John McLuckie, chair of Carronshore Heritage Forum, expressed his enthusiasm for the latest funding award.

He said: “We are delighted to receive this generous support from the National Lottery Community Fund. This money will go directly into our community events, helping us to build on the success of our previous initiatives.

“Since our inception in 2017 we’ve achieved a lot, including installing a beautiful war memorial in the village, organising vibrant Christmas activities and working on historical lecterns and seating along the River Carron, which will soon be completed.

"It’s a testament to the power of community spirit and the support of our residents that we can continue to make a positive impact in Carronshore.”

In addition to the lottery funding, the forum’s annual senior citizens’ Christmas lunch in the community centre recently received a generous donation from the staff and customers of the Carronshore Bar.

The pub smashed its collection bottle last week, raising £605 for the lunch fund.

The forum has expressed its thanks to the local businesses who continue to support its fundraising efforts each year.

And it is hoped the coffers can be boosted even further this month when the forum host their annual race night at Carronshore Community Centre on Saturday, November 16.

Entry is £2 and more information can be found on the Carronshore Heritage Forum Facebook page.

Plans for this year’s Christmas tree light switch on are well advanced.

Dougie Smith will be the host for the evening on Friday, December 6 as the children from Carronshore Primary School fill the air with festive cheer through their special performances.

Falkirk born actor and film producer Gary A Wales, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and the film Rage, will be this year’s special star guest switching on the lights.

The light switch on will take place at 5pm on Friday, December 6 at the open space on Kincardine Road, Carronshore.