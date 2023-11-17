News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Funding available from Agnes Watt Trust Fund for Falkirk area groups

Applications for the next round of funding from the Agnes Watt Trust Fund are now being invited.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
The grants are available to organisations in the Falkirk area. Pic: National WorldThe grants are available to organisations in the Falkirk area. Pic: National World
The grants are available to organisations in the Falkirk area. Pic: National World

It was set up in 2013 as the legacy of a family with its roots in the town.

The fund’s trustees are urging appropriate organisations to send their applications to The Contact Trustee, 1 Majors Loan, FALKIRK, FK1 5QF.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applications must be received by Friday, December 22, 2023.

All applications will be considered carefully when Trustees meet during January 2024 following which successful and unsuccessful applicants will be informed.

Related topics:Falkirk