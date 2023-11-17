Applications for the next round of funding from the Agnes Watt Trust Fund are now being invited.

The grants are available to organisations in the Falkirk area. Pic: National World

It was set up in 2013 as the legacy of a family with its roots in the town.

The fund’s trustees are urging appropriate organisations to send their applications to The Contact Trustee, 1 Majors Loan, FALKIRK, FK1 5QF.

Applications must be received by Friday, December 22, 2023.