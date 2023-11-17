Funding available from Agnes Watt Trust Fund for Falkirk area groups
Applications for the next round of funding from the Agnes Watt Trust Fund are now being invited.
It was set up in 2013 as the legacy of a family with its roots in the town.
The fund’s trustees are urging appropriate organisations to send their applications to The Contact Trustee, 1 Majors Loan, FALKIRK, FK1 5QF.
Applications must be received by Friday, December 22, 2023.
All applications will be considered carefully when Trustees meet during January 2024 following which successful and unsuccessful applicants will be informed.