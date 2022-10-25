Funders Fayre in Larbert will give groups chance to gain financial support
Groups have the opportunity to meet different funders at an event organised by local politicians.
Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally MP are hosting a Funders Fayre for local groups at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert, between 10am until noon on Monday, November.
The different funders attending will be able to advise on grants and financial support available.
Local voluntary groups and organisations seeking advice on funding are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Michael Matheson MSP’s office via email [email protected] or by calling 01324 629271.