Michael Matheson MSP and John McNally MP are hosting a Funders Fayre for local groups at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert, between 10am until noon on Monday, November.

The different funders attending will be able to advise on grants and financial support available.

Local voluntary groups and organisations seeking advice on funding are welcome to attend.

