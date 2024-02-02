Fund raising 10k returns to coin in cash in memory of Forth Valley dairy farmer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Thornhill 10k was created in honour of Steven Black, who died at the age of 54 on Febraury 2, 2020 after a short battle against duodenal cancer.

Steven’s close friend Neil MacLaren started a challenge where he ran 10k every day for one year to fund raise for Beatson Cancer Charity. He completed the challenge in April 2021 and raised over £11,000.

Following Neil’s success, Steven and Neil’s families teamed up with Tay Fitness Events to create the Thornhill 10k, where £2 from every 10k entry fee is donated to

The 10k event will be raising funds in memory of dairy farmer Steven Black, who died of cancer in 2020 (Picture: Submitted)

Beatson Cancer Charity.

The event, which has a course which takes in Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument, Flanders Moss, Ben Ledi and Ben Lomond, is scheduled to return on Sunday, May 5.

Steven’s wife Pam said: “It was our 30th wedding anniversary in October 2019 and we went away on a really nice cruise. Steven was absolutely fine, but towards the

end of the cruise he lost his appetite.

“He went to the doctors a couple of times and then got blood tests taken and they showed something that wasn’t quite right. He was formally diagnosed on January 2

2020 with cancer of the duodenum and unfortunately it was stage four so there was nothing they could do.

“By that time he had gone downhill quite quickly after being a very fit man and on February 2 he sadly passed away at home with his family.”

Pam said they decided to fund raise for Beatson Cancer Charity following a visit to The Beatson with Steven before he passed away.

She added: “It just had a lovely vibe around the place and that just stuck with me. I thought it would just be so nice to help other people in a similar situation.”

The Thornhill 10k event has so far raised over £15,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity, while Steven's family, Neil MacLaren and the Thornhill community have raised over £36,000 for the charity.