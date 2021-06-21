Fun in the sun as Falkirk area village launches new community hub

Guests of honour at the big event – which happened on Saturday morning – were Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan, California’s oldest resident, 100-year-old Marion Laurie and … Spider Man.

A spokesperson for the newly renamed California Community Hub said: “Three years ago a few residents in the village started the process of looking to see the hall reopened.

“We formed a committee and now the Hub is officially reopened. We are looking forward to people using the hall. We would also like to invite any organisations to get in touch who could bring various activities to the Hub.

“We would also at this time like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped to make this possible.”

Spider Man was a big hit with the bouncy castle kids at the opening of California Community Hub

Youngsters enjoy the bouncy castle while parents marvel at the brand new California Community Hub

Spider Man makes a friend at the opening of California Community Hub

California's oldest resident Marion Laurie (100) was the guest of honour at the opening of the new California Community Hub