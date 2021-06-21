Fun in the sun as Falkirk area village launches new community hub
Residents of California lost their village hall when it closed its doors five years ago but they have just opened a new community hub in the same Main Street premises.
Guests of honour at the big event – which happened on Saturday morning – were Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan, California’s oldest resident, 100-year-old Marion Laurie and … Spider Man.
A spokesperson for the newly renamed California Community Hub said: “Three years ago a few residents in the village started the process of looking to see the hall reopened.
“We formed a committee and now the Hub is officially reopened. We are looking forward to people using the hall. We would also like to invite any organisations to get in touch who could bring various activities to the Hub.
“We would also at this time like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped to make this possible.”