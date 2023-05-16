News you can trust since 1845
Fun Forth Valley sporting event for those who go the extra mile to combat addiction

Workers who make it their mission to help people with addiction issues will be getting the chance to enjoy the Forth Valley Recovery Olympics fun day next month.

By James Trimble
Published 16th May 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:13 BST

The Forth Valley Recovery Community (FVRC) is a group of people committed to making recovery happen over the whole of Forth Valley, delivering a variety of free

events every week throughout the area organised by staff and volunteers in recovery.

FVRC employ dedicated recovery development workers who are professionally qualified and who have lived experience of having a substance misuse problem. Their

Forth Valley Recovery Olympics will take place at Forthbank Stadium in StirlingForth Valley Recovery Olympics will take place at Forthbank Stadium in Stirling
job, as community development workers, is to turn the aspiration of recovery into tangible and meaningful achievements for individuals and families affected by substance misuse.

Now as a thank you to the workers for all their efforts, FVRC is holding its annual, Scotland wide, free Recovery Olympics event at Stirling’s Forthbank Football Stadium on Friday, June 30.

An FVRC spokesperson said: “Anyone can attend, provided they are stable in their recovery on the day of the event. The Recovery Olympics is a free event open to

any organisation, group or individual with an interest in recovery from addictions, as well as their families and friends.

"Our aim is to make this a fun, connecting, engaging and inclusive day for all those attending no matter their backgrounds or financial situation. It will consist of sports

day themed activities, and we will provide food, refreshments, a bouncy castle, face painting and other activities with no cost to the individuals.

"We also wish to provide goodie bags for any children attending.”

People can e-mail [email protected] for a registration pack.

